Mammoth Add Dalton Sulver, Conner Cook as Free Agent Frenzy Continues

September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed two players as the league's free agency period officially opened Monday morning.

After signing a trio of players earlier in the day, including a pair of goaltenders in Nate Faccin and Kaleb Martin, alongside defenseman Ryan McLean, Colorado stayed active by inking defenseman Conner Cook to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Originally drafted by the Calgary Roughnecks during the 2023 NLL Entry Draft (third round, 49th overall), Cook has yet to make his debut. Spending last season's Training Camp north of the border with Calgary, he was eventually released from the team prior to the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

The organization concluded the day by signing defenseman Dalton Sulver to a one-year deal. A member of the back-to-back NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits for each of the past three seasons, he was originally selected by Buffalo in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft (fifth round, 76th overall).

Most recently recording five points (1g, 4a), 22 loose balls, four caused turnovers, eight blocked shots and two penalty minutes in 12 regular season appearances with the Bandits.

In total, he's logged 17 points (7g, 10a), 47 loose balls, seven caused turnovers, 13 blocked shots and 12 penalty minutes in 26 regular season appearances.

Mammoth fans are encouraged to stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels, with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft right around the corner!

