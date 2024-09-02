Albany FireWolves Acquire Will Johnston from Ottawa Black Bears

September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the acquisition of goaltender Will Johnston from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for the 13th pick in the NLL Dispersal Draft of the Panther City Lacrosse Club's roster of players on Monday morning.

Johnston was drafted 34th overall by the New York Riptide in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. The Nepean, ON native played in 18 games with New York during the 2023-24 season, totaling 30:33 minutes with a 13.75 goals against average and a .741% save percentage. Prior to last season, Johnston also appeared in one game for the Riptide in 2022. The New York Riptide relocated to Ottawa, ON after the 2023-24 season and became the Ottawa Black Bears.

In Johnston's 32 career Ontario Jr. A games with the Toronto Beaches, the goaltender totaled 1846 minutes, during which he posted a .699% save percentage and recorded eight assists and one goal for nine points.

