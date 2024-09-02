Albany FireWolves Acquire Will Johnston from Ottawa Black Bears
September 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the acquisition of goaltender Will Johnston from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for the 13th pick in the NLL Dispersal Draft of the Panther City Lacrosse Club's roster of players on Monday morning.
Johnston was drafted 34th overall by the New York Riptide in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. The Nepean, ON native played in 18 games with New York during the 2023-24 season, totaling 30:33 minutes with a 13.75 goals against average and a .741% save percentage. Prior to last season, Johnston also appeared in one game for the Riptide in 2022. The New York Riptide relocated to Ottawa, ON after the 2023-24 season and became the Ottawa Black Bears.
In Johnston's 32 career Ontario Jr. A games with the Toronto Beaches, the goaltender totaled 1846 minutes, during which he posted a .699% save percentage and recorded eight assists and one goal for nine points.
Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are now available! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Albany FireWolves Acquire Will Johnston from Ottawa Black Bears - Albany FireWolves
- Rock Acquire Rights to Defender Elijah Gash - Toronto Rock
- Black Bears Select Caputo, Patten, and Sharkey - Ottawa Black Bears
- Mammoth Select Will Malcom, Brent Mitchell During PCLC Dispersal Draft - Colorado Mammoth
- Saskatchewan Rush Select Hossack and Messenger from PCLC - Saskatchewan Rush
- Knighthawks Acquire Medeiros, Sisselberger in NLL Dispersal Draft - Rochester Knighthawks
- Bandits Acquire 2025 Second-Round Pick - Buffalo Bandits
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albany FireWolves Stories
- Albany FireWolves Acquire Will Johnston from Ottawa Black Bears
- Albany FireWolves Sign Zac Masson to a Two-Year Contract
- Albany FireWolves Re-Sign Joe Nardella to a Three-Year Contract
- Albany FireWolves Re-Sign John Piatelli to a One-Year Contract
- Albany FireWolves Re-Sign Patrick Kaschalk to a Two-Year Contract