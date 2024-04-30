Santander, Hernandez Shine in Woodpeckers' Series Opening Win at Delmarva

April 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-8), led by three-hit performances from both Juan Santander and Cesar Hernandez, cruised to a 10-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (3-18) Tuesday morning at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The Woodpeckers tallied a dozen hits and a season-high seven extra base hits in the victory. Fayetteville has now won all five of their series openers to start the 2024 season.

Despite the early start time, the Woodpeckers wasted no time getting going at the plate. Oliver Carrillo gave Fayetteville a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI ground-rule double off Shorebirds starter Jacob Cravey (L, 0-1), scoring Kenni Gomez. Carillo advanced to third on a passed ball before he came in on a Juan Santander single to put the Woodpeckers up two after half an inning.

On the mound, Astros 2023 second round pick Alonzo Tredwell did not concede a run over his first three innings to begin the ballgame. Fayetteville provided him even more run support in the top of the fourth inning thanks to two big swings. Hernandez ripped an RBI triple off the right field wall before Nehomar Ochoa Jr. hammered his second home run of the season to push the Woodpeckers' lead to 5-0.

Delmarva finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an Alfredo Velasquez run-scoring single, the lone run charged to Tredwell. Abel Mercedes got the final two outs of the frame before handing the ball off to lefty Colby Langford (W, 3-1). Houston's 2023 17th round pick delivered three and a third innings in relief, allowing just the one run on a sixth-inning wild pitch.

Fayetteville entered the seventh inning looking for insurance and they quickly found it. With runners at second and third and one out, Santander came through with another clutch hit, doubling to right to bring home both Anthony Sherwin and Chase Jaworsky to make it 7-2. Waner Luciano followed with a single that scored Santander to bring Hernandez up, who blasted a no-doubt two-run homer to right for his first professional home run, capping off a five-run seventh. Both Santander and Hernandez also finished with three runs batted in with the latter coming up a double short of the cycle.

The first place Woodpeckers will be back in action in Salisbury on Wednesday night in the second of six road games this week. RHP Alain Pena gets the start for Fayetteville opposite RHP Ty Weatherly. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

