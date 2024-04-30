RiverDogs Drop Rain-Shortened Opener in Augusta 9-5

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs could not hold a pair of leads, eventually falling to the Augusta GreenJackets by a score of 9-5 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday afternoon. The game was delayed 61 minutes in the top of the sixth inning, resumed briefly and then called final when heavy rains fell again in the bottom of the seventh.

The first inning was eventful in both halves. The RiverDogs (8-13) initially took the lead in their first at-bat, receiving a single up the middle with one out from Adrian Santana. Tre' Morgan followed immediately with an RBI triple to the right field corner and the RiverDogs were on top 1-0. Woo Shin struck out and Angel Mateo bounced out, leaving Morgan at third.

The bottom of the inning featured a hot start for the GreenJackets (11-11). The first three batters to face Gary Gill Hill collected singles, with the last one from Diego Benitez forcing a throwing error by Ricardo Gonzalez that scored two and gave Augusta the lead. That advantage swelled to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly from Robert Gonzalez before the frame ended.

Charleston went to work chiseling away at the deficit over the middle innings. With two outs in the fourth, Narciso Polanco lined an RBI single to right that pulled the visitors within one. In the very next inning, Morgan led off with a double. The next two hitters were retired, but three-consecutive walks forced in the tying run.

The RiverDogs were slowed by the rain, but still managed to regain the lead in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Morgan singled and Shin took four straight balls as rain began to fall. Mateo also took the first pitch for a ball and, at that point, the tarp was waved onto the field. Following a delay of just over an hour, Mateo hooked a two-run double into the left field corner to put the RiverDogs in front 5-3.

The bottom of the frame was the RiverDogs undoing. Drew Compton led off with a double to center and a pair of walks from Hayden Snelsire loaded the bases with one out. Joe Olavsky hit a soft roller to short that was misplayed by Adrian Santana as one run scored. Jacob Godman worked another walk to force in the tying run. With the bases still loaded, leadoff hitter Jace Grady blasted a grand slam over the right field wall for the final damage.

Grady finished 3-3 with four RBI to lead Augusta. Kade Kern also had multiple hits for the GreenJackets, finishing 2-3. Morgan continued his recent torrid pace with a 4-4 day that finished just a home run shy of a cycle. The first baseman's hit streak is now up to six games.

Snelsire took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, in his lone inning on the mound. Gill Hill settled in after a tough opening frame, allowing three runs on five hits in 5.0 quality innings of work.

The second game of the series will feature a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday night. RHP Santiago Suarez (1-1, 3.00) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Augusta will call on RHP Davis Polo (0-2, 4.38).

