Garriola Homers Twice, Pelicans Crush Red Sox 12-4

April 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

After the first six batters struck out in the first two innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans offense woke up for a 12-4 win over the Salem Red Sox in the series opener on Tuesday night. The win puts the Birds' record at 8-13 while the Red Sox slipped to 9-13.

It was a night to remember for Andy Garriola (3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 6 RBI) who tied his career-high with six RBI off two homers and a double, while also bringing in one on a sacrifice fly. His RBI double came in the fifth, while the two two-run homers happened in the sixth and eighth innings. Cristian Hernandez (1-5, 2 RBI) also brought home a pair on a single in the fifth inning. It was the second game in a row that Myrtle Beach put up 12 runs.

For the first time this season, the Pelicans had a pitcher go five innings as Nick Dean (1-0) tossed five shutout frames with three hits allowed and four strikeouts to take the victory. All four runs were charged to Dominic Hambley as he lasted just one out in the eighth.

Salem was led by Antonio Anderson (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI) after his double in the bottom of the eighth knocked in two. The Red Sox left six runners on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Starting pitcher Matt Duffy (0-1) took the loss after pitching just over four innings with just one of his four runs allowed being earned while striking out seven. The bullpen gave up the remaining eight runs.

Game Two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

