North Augusta Miracle League Field Miracle Maker Campaign Unveiled

April 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The RECing Crew is excited to announce a new campaign & event opportunity for the community to support the new North Augusta Miracle League Field. The turf is on the field and the finishing touches are being applied to Phase I of this project. Now they are asking the community to come together and support this project.

Join the RECing Crew and the North Augusta Miracle League Field Campaign at SRP Park on Saturday, May 4th for Star Wars Night! The GreenJackets will be sporting one-of-a-kind Star Wars Jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the North Augusta Miracle League Campaign. A full rundown of the game is below including links to purchase tickets.

May 4th will also be the official kickoff the of the Miracle Maker Campaign. The North Augusta Miracle Field is almost here, but we need a few more miracle's to finish the dream. They are looking for 100 Miracle Makers to donate $1,000 each and we need you! Your donation will bring 1,000's of smiles to 1,000's of people. Your donation will help finish Phase One while also supporting Phase II which includes a pavilion, batting cage, scoreboards, shades and more. You can learn more how to donate at the game!

"Let's Play Ball" stated RECing Crew President Pam Stickler. "There is no better time than now to support this campaign to hit a homerun."

The North Augusta Miracle League Field is a dream brought about by local disability advocate and recreation group, The RECing Crew, along with the City of North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Miracle Fields are inclusive and universally-accessible, allowing for athletes with disabilities to play and enjoy the experience without any obstacles or injuries.

May 4th Lineup:

Augusta GreenJackets vs. Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)

Fun Starts: 4:30pm/ First Pitch: 6:05pm

Star Wars Night - May the 4th be with you! Join us for Star Wars Night at the ballpark as the 'Jackets take the field in specialty uniforms! The Star Wars jerseys worn by the players will be up for a jersey-off-the-back auction, with net proceeds benefiting the North Augusta Miracle League Field Campaign!

Select Jerseys will be online for auction here: https://bit.ly/AGJ-Auctions

Fans can take part in Pre-Game Jedi Training and be ready to take on the empire down by the Left Field Berm (5:00pm-5:20pm)

Light Sword Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

Post-Game Galactic Fireworks Show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm where fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30-5:15 featuring Forest O'Quinn and $2 off White Claws until first pitch

Groups of 20+ are invited to visit here for hospitality options: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-groups

The entire project will cost an estimated $1.8M. The RECing Crew is asking the community to help bring this miracle to the finish line and become a reality for the many children and adults living with disabilities in our community. They are so excited to bring the community in and together we can build a brighter future for all of our residents! There are several donation levels available, to learn more or donate visit www.northaugustamiracleleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.