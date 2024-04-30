Pimentel Plays the Hero in Walk-off Win
April 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Brandon Pimentel was the walk-off hero for the Fredericksburg Nationals, as they took down the Wood Ducks 8-7 in 10 innings.
The teams traded blows through the first chunk of the series opener. Down East grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Nats plated two in the bottom of the second to jump ahead 2-1.
Bryan Sanchez held that line into the top of the fourth inning, when the Wood Ducks erupted for five runs. The big blow came on a Marcus Smith two run home run, followed by a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly to make it a 6-2 Down East edge.
Elijah Green cut the deficit in half in the bottom of fifth with his two-run homer. Then in the home half of the sixth, Brandon Pimentel's RBI single brought the Nats within a run. Gavin Dugas followed him by hammering the very next pitch for a go-ahead two run homer to put the FredNats ahead 7-6.
However, Down East managed to tie the game up in the top of the 9th inning. The Wood Ducks were down to their final out, when Marcus Smith slapped a double down the left field line to tie the game at 7-7.
Moises Diaz fired a scoreless top of the 10th, giving Fredericksburg a chance to walk it off. Brenner Cox was the runner placed on second base, and he advanced to third base on a wild pitch. That put him in position to dash home with the winning run, when Brandon Pimentel lined a walk-off single to give the FredNats an 8-7 win. Moises Diaz (1-0) earned his first win this year, while Case Matter (0-2) was the losing pitcher.
In game two, Travis Sykora makes his professional debut for FXBG, against Ryan Lobus (3-0, 1.86). First pitch on an Education Day is set for 12:05.
