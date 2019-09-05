Santa Signed for 19-20 Season

Knoxville, TENN. - The Knoxville Ice Bears and Jeff Carr announced Thursday goalie Michael Santaguida has been signed for the 2019-2020 season.

Santaguida, 26, enters his third professional season with a .901 save percentage in the SPHL, over 27 games played. With the Ice Bears, Santaguida allowed 2.89 goals per game - the same as Knoxville teammate Cody Porter.

"He's a selfless guy and a stable backdrop for us," Carr said of Santaguida. "The energy he brings to the team makes him a valuable asset and we're glad to have him back in the lineup."

Santaguida's coverage on rebounds and in-tight shots is among the best in the league and the Ice Bears will lean on him to make those crucial saves again, this season. Santaguida was the go-to netminder on the road last season, but his responsibilities could be different, this year, as Knoxville is returning many of the defensemen with whom he's built strong reliance. Both Ice Bears currently signed goaltenders are returning from last season, which should lead to consistency and cohesion in the Knoxville zone.

The Ice Bears regular season will begin at home, versus the Evansville Thunderbolts, on October 18th.

