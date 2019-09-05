Single Game Tickets Go on Sale Friday

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have announced that single game tickets for the upcoming 2019-20 season will go on sale beginning Friday, September 6 at 10 am at the Ford Center ticket office, as well as through ticketmaster.com.

The Thunderbolts, with new Head Coach Jeff Bes, make their home debut Saturday, October 19 against the Birmingham Bulls. Opening night will have several special events scheduled. There are also several promotional nights planned across the schedule, including the annual Education Day on October 29, Mossy Oak Night on November 2, the annual Military Night on November 8, Faith and Family Night on November 16, Scout Night and the annual teddy bear toss on December 7, the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show on December 31, Star Wars Night on January 18, Dogs Night Out on February 29, Hoosier Lottery Night on March 14 and Marvel Super Hero™ Night on March 21. Several more special nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Great deals on both season and group tickets are also available by calling 812-422-BOLT.

