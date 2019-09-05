Matsushima Signs Back with the Ice Flyers

September 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - Ice Flyers Head Coach Rod Aldoff announced today the signing of forward Eddie Matsushima for the upcoming season.

Matsushima joined the Ice Flyers after completing his senior season at NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin - River Falls. In his final season as a Falcon, he scored 14 goals and added 17 assists for 31 points and 57 penalty minutes in 28 games. He finished his college career playing in 109 games and racking up 84 points and 120 penalty minutes.

"It's great for us to have signed Eddie back. He brings you to the edge of your seat by the way he plays," Aldoff commented. "His speed is an asset he takes advantage of in key situations of a game."

In his 14 games in an Ice Flyers jersey, he tallied six goals, had seven assists for 13 points in 14 games. His energy quickly became infectious on the ice and on the bench, and he became a favorite for the Ice Flyers fans to watch every night.

"I'm really excited and fortunate to be back with such a great organization," Matsushima added. "I'm excited to get the season underway and bring a championship back to the fans in Pensacola."

Aldoff finished off by stating, "Eddie will have a tremendous career and will be an elite player in our league."

The Ice Flyers open up the season versus the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Pensacola Bay Center Oct. 18 and 19. Game times are 7:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. respectively. Party deck rentals and group tickets are available to purchase by calling the Ice Flyers office at 850-466-3111.

