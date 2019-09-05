Schultz, Pastorious Signed on for Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that defenseman Jake Schultz and rookie forward Nick Pastorious have each been signed to agreements to join the team for training camp in October.

Schultz comes to Roanoke for what would be his third professional season. He made his pro debut during the 2017-18 season split between the SPHL with the Mississippi RiverKings and the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 6'3 defenseman skated for both the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts before finishing the 2018-19 campaign in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers.

"Schultz is known around the league - he's made a name for himself as a constant physical presence and a fan favorite," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He's a rare breed that truly loves mixing it up and protecting his teammates when necessary.

"With veteran defensemen like Joe Sova and Travis Armstrong to learn from, I'm looking forward to seeing Jake expand other aspects of his game."

Pastorious joins the Rail Yard Dawgs for what will be his first professional season. The Toronto native played in the Major Junior OHL for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs before finishing his junior eligibility with the Niagara Whalers of the GMHL. During the 2017-18 season with the Whalers, Pastorious racked up 30 goals and 44 assists with 98 penalty minutes over 34 games.

"Pastorious is a big, strong forward that enjoys the physical side of the game," said Bremner. "He has also shown that when he is given freedom he can be effective on the score sheet. After taking last year off I am excited to see the passion and energy he brings to Berglund Center."

MELE MOVES ON

Former Rail Yard Dawgs captain Steve Mele signed last week with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL in order to be closer to his home in Connecticut. Mele, who holds the Rail Yard Dawgs franchise records for goals, assists, points and games played, will only play home games for Danbury.

"I thought I was going to wear a Dawgs jersey until I retired but due to personal decisions and responsibilities at home, I have decided to play the remaining time I have left in this great sport as close to my family as possible," said Mele.

"The past three seasons in Roanoke have been some of the best of my career. I got the chance to be a captain for the first time in my pro career, met my future wife and built relationships that will last a lifetime. I want to thank everybody for the love and support and wish nothing but the best to Dan Bremner and the guys in the dressing room. Roanoke will always have a special place in my heart."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

