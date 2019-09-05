Rivermen Host Quad City in Preseason Action

Peoria, IL - Preseason hockey is returning to the Peoria Civic Center. The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team will host the Quad City Storm in exhibition play on Saturday, October 12th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15PM, and all tickets are just $10.

This game comes just one week before both teams are under the same roof again, where each club begins their regular season schedule. The Rivermen and Storm will meet 12 times, with five games held at Carver Arena, plus the preseason contest.

Quad City made their debut in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season, finishing the year with an 18-33-5 record. In 16 games against the Storm, the Rivermen posted a record of 12-3-1.

The Storm will look to even the score from last preseason in which these teams faced off inside Carver Arena. Quad City built themselves a 3-0 lead before the Rivermen would surge back in the second and third periods, eventually winning the game in overtime off a goal by Will Smith.

Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

