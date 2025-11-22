Santa Cruz Warriors vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
Published on November 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2025
- South Bay Lakers Stay Perfect at Home with 115-95 Win - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall, 115-95, to South Bay Lakers
- Galloway Shines for Santa Cruz in 26-97 Loss to Stockton Kings
- Short-Handed Sea Dubs Lose, 125-103, to Stockton Kings
- Short-Handed Sea Dubs Lose, 125-103, to Stockton Kings
- Cryer and Bolden Combined for 49 Points as Santa Cruz Falls 121-101 to Salt Lake City