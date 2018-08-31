Sandoval's Bat Wins Game Two for Boulders in DH Split

Rylan Sandoval hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and put the Boulders up for good in game two 2-1 win at the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Thursday. Rockland lost the first game 5-1 in a full, nine-inning game.

Sandoval also scored the first run of game two on a Reggie Wilson single in the top of the fourth.

Brad Schaenzer threw 3.1 innings of shutout baseball to start off game two. Nick Kennedy, Frank Moscatiello and Kyle Hansen combined for 4.2 innings of one run, five hit, no walk, seven strikeout relief pitching.

Mike Montville hit in the Boulders one game one run in the top of the fifth inning, scoring JC Rodriguez who reached base on a triple.

Rockland finishes off the regular season with a four-game series at the Ottawa Champions, beginning Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Boulders are set to host games one and two of the playoffs on Wednesday and Thursday, September 5 and 6, both at 7:00 p.m.

