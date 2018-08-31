All Six Clubs Represented on All-Star Team

Durham, N.C. - With the regular season entering its final weekend, the Can-Am League released its 2018 all-star team, as voted upon by league managers and media members. All six league clubs are represented by at least one honoree, led by the first-place Sussex County Miners with four and the Trois-Rivières Aigles with three.

2018 CAN-AM LEAGUE ALL-STARS (All statistics through games of Wednesday, August 29)

Catcher: Luis Alen, Sussex County. In his 16th year as a professional and first in the Can-Am League, Alen is ninth in the league with a .317 average, while also chipping in with 12 doubles, four home runs and 49 RBI.

First Base: Audy Ciriaco, Sussex County. Another veteran newcomer for the Miners, the dependable Ciriaco has appeared in 95 of the Miners' 96 games so far this year. The Dominican is second in the league with 72 runs scored and tied for second with 65 RBI to go along with a .302 average, 11 round-trippers and 18 stolen bases.

Second Base: Mikey Reynolds, Sussex County. Also in his first season wearing black and gold, Reynolds leads the league with a .337 average, 112 hits and 76 runs, is tied for first with 26 doubles and is second with 42 stolen bases. The versatile former Atlanta and St. Louis farmhand has seen time at second base, third base and shortstop this year.

Third Base: Taylor Brennan, Trois-Rivières. In his third year in the league, Brennan has been an offensive force. His 31 home runs so far this year are just four short of the league record, while he also leads the league with 80 RBI and a .579 slugging percentage.

Shortstop: Yordan Manduley, Québec. A back-to-back winner as the league's top shortstop, Manduley is second with a .333 average to go along with 14 doubles and 37 RBI in 72 games, His defense has been consistently excellent for the Capitales as well, committing just seven errors in the field.

Outfield: David Harris, New Jersey. Fourth in the league with a .327 average, Harris is tied for second with 65 RBI and 21 home runs, and is third with 70 runs and 109 hits in his first Can-Am League campaign.

Outfield: Kevin Krause, Rockland. Also making his Can-Am League debut this year, Krause is a major cog in the Boulders' powerful offense, tying for the league lead with 26 doubles and currently placing second with 113 hits. The Staten Island native is also fifth in the league with a .326 average and tied for fourth with 63 runs scored.

Outfield: Javier Herrera, Trois-Rivières. A year after setting the Aigles' franchise record for batting average, Herrera has had another strong season, currently fourth in the league with 60 RBI to go along with 16 home runs, a team-high 96 hits and 13 stolen bases.

Designated Hitter: Sébastien Boucher, Ottawa. The league's all-time leader in hits, runs and RBI, Boucher has had another excellent season in 2018, his tenth in the Can-Am. Boucher, who has played in all 95 of Ottawa's games this year, is seventh in the league and first on the Champions with a .320 average, and is third in the league with a .426 on-base percentage.

Pitcher: Jordan Kurokawa, Ottawa. Kurokawa was consistently outstanding in his first Can-Am League campaign, being named Pitcher of the Month for both June and July. The Hawaiian leads the league with a 2.14 ERA, is tied for first with 11 victories and is fourth with 85 strikeouts.

Relief Pitcher: Alex Demchak, Sussex County. Demchak was the top reliever on the league's top pitching staff, allowing just six earned runs while fanning 35 in 31.1 innings of work, registering 11 saves. The 23-year-old's contract was purchased by the Boston Red Sox organization in August.

Defensive Player: Sam Dexter, Trois-Rivières. The shortstop for the Aigles, Dexter's .979 fielding percentage was tops among any second baseman, third baseman or shortstop in the league this season, making just 7 errors in 338 total chances.

