In 3-2 Win, Jackals Even Series with Miners

August 31, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





New Jersey scored a run in seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead and would go on to win by that same margin over Sussex County. The victory by the Jackals gave them a split in the four-game series.

After four scoreless innings to start off the contest, the Miners scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead. New Jersey came back to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth on a two-run home run by Nolan Meadows. The contest would stay that way until the bottom of the seventh when the Jackals pushed across the eventual game winning run.

Meadows went 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Taylor Oldham and David Harris each had a 1-for-3 night with Oldham driving in a run and Harris scoring one.

New Jersey pitcher Evan DeLuca threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory. DeLuca gave up a hit and struck out four in the six batters that he faced. With the win, the southpaw is now a perfect 4-0 on the year.

