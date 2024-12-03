San Diego Wave FC Defender Naomi Girma Nominated for U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

December 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and U.S. Soccer announced today that defender Naomi Girma has been nominated for U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

After becoming the first defender to win Female Player of the Year in 2023, Girma anchored the backline, helping the team earn a gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games, their first since 2012. She was the only field player to play every minute of the Olympics for the USWNT and her defensive efforts allowed the opponents just two goals throughout the whole tournament. The Wave FC defender also scored her first two international goals in November against Argentina.

Girma is nominated for U.S. Soccer Player of the Year alongside goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson.

Fans have the opportunity to vote for all end-of-year awards at ussoccer.com. The fan vote will account for 15% of the overall vote tally, with the rest coming from National Team players, coaches, media, and other constituents. Voting opens on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m. PT and concludes on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9:59 p.m. PT The winners will be announced in January 2025.

