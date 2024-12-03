Ally Sentnor Makes U.S. Women's National Team Debut

December 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HAGUE, Netherlands - Utah Royals FC rookie Ally Sentnor notched her first senior team appearances with the U.S. Women's National Team in its final two friendlies during the final International break of the 2024 calendar year.

Sentnor, 20, had her number called by head coach Emma Hayes in the 88th minute of the first match against England subbing on for Lindsay Horan in Wembley Stadium. The forward would log six minutes in a 0-0 draw in her first senior cap for the Stars-and-Stripes.

Three days later Coach Hayes brought on the Rookie-of-the-Year candidate for the final five minutes, and four minutes of added time of a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Bingoal Stadium. She fired a shot in Sentnor fashion, from outside the box towards the near post. The shot was fielded easily, but showed the world a glimpse of what Sentnor may bring in years to come.

The number one overall pick of 2024 NWSL Draft out of North Carolina received the invitation to camp back on November 18th, after Sentnor led URFC goal scorers in all competitions with seven while logging three goals and four assists in 21 starts of NWSL play.

Sentnor is no stranger to the US Soccer Federation, appearing for the USYNT since the age of 12. Sentnor most recently captained the U-20 Women's squad to a bronze medal in the 2024 U-20 World Cup. Sentnor was awarded with the Bronze Ball, an award for the third best individual performance, during the World Cup.

