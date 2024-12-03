Kansas City Current Midfielder Claire Hutton Named Finalist for U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

December 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - U.S. Soccer announced today nominees for its 2024 end of year awards. Kansas City Current midfielder Claire Hutton headlines a list of five players nominated for the Young Female Player of the Year award. In addition to the Young Female Player of the Year, U.S. Soccer announced nominees for female and male Player of the Year, Game of the Year, presented by Michelob Ultra, and female and male referees of the year.

Fans have the opportunity to vote for all end of year awards on ussoccer.com. The fan vote will account for 15% of the overall vote tally, with the rest coming from National Team players, coaches, media and other constituents.

Voting opens Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. CT and concludes Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The winners will be announced in January 2025.

Hutton, who will celebrate her 19th birthday in January, played a pivotal role for the U.S. U-20 World Cup team this summer. She started five games as one of the youngest players on the roster and helped the team secure a Bronze medal for the tournament.

On the club side, Hutton made 19 starts in 22 appearances as she partnered with Lo'eau LaBonta and Vanessa DiBernardo to create one of the strongest midfields in the NWSL. Playing like a veteran, Hutton was also nominated for the NWSL Rookie of the Year award.

