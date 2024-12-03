Kansas City Current Midfielder Claire Hutton Named Finalist for U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year
December 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - U.S. Soccer announced today nominees for its 2024 end of year awards. Kansas City Current midfielder Claire Hutton headlines a list of five players nominated for the Young Female Player of the Year award. In addition to the Young Female Player of the Year, U.S. Soccer announced nominees for female and male Player of the Year, Game of the Year, presented by Michelob Ultra, and female and male referees of the year.
Fans have the opportunity to vote for all end of year awards on ussoccer.com. The fan vote will account for 15% of the overall vote tally, with the rest coming from National Team players, coaches, media and other constituents.
Voting opens Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. CT and concludes Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The winners will be announced in January 2025.
Hutton, who will celebrate her 19th birthday in January, played a pivotal role for the U.S. U-20 World Cup team this summer. She started five games as one of the youngest players on the roster and helped the team secure a Bronze medal for the tournament.
On the club side, Hutton made 19 starts in 22 appearances as she partnered with Lo'eau LaBonta and Vanessa DiBernardo to create one of the strongest midfields in the NWSL. Playing like a veteran, Hutton was also nominated for the NWSL Rookie of the Year award.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 3, 2024
- Kansas City Current Midfielder Claire Hutton Named Finalist for U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Naomi Girma Nominated for U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year - San Diego Wave FC
- Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson Nominated for U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year - Chicago Stars FC
- Ally Sentnor Nominated for 2024 Young Player of the Year - Utah Royals FC
- Leadership Transition Marks the Start of a New Era for Wave FC Under the Leichtman-Levine Family - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Midfielder Claire Hutton Named Finalist for U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year
- Snowflake Soiree Sells out Saturday Experience, Adds Two More Sessions
- The Riverfront Collective Presents Snowflake Soiree at CPKC Stadium
- Kansas City Current Forward Temwa Chawinga Voted NWSL MVP
- Kansas City Current Has Three Players Named to NWSL's Best XI Teams, Presented by Amazon Prime