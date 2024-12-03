Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson Nominated for U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

December 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson have been nominated for the 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced today.

Naeher, Swanson, and the other award nominees, Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, all played integral roles in the United States Women's Olympic Soccer Team's gold medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In addition to their contributions to the United States' first gold medal since 2012, Naeher and Swanson's outstanding performances across the international stage in 2024 earned the goalkeeper and forward nomination for player of the year.

Naeher's exemplary form this year proved unrivaled at the Olympics, with the international veteran becoming the first goalkeeper to earn shutouts in a FIFA Women's World Cup Final and Olympic gold medal match. Throughout the tournament, Naeher allowed only two goals, holding opponents scoreless in every match of the knockout rounds. With 17 appearances for the Stars and Stripes on the year, Naeher has recorded 12 wins, three ties and a career-high 10 clean sheets. Naeher was also nominated for the prestigious 2024 Ballon D'Or award in addition to U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year honor.

Swanson had an equally laudable 2024, leading the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team with four goals throughout the tournament, including the match-winning goal in the United States' 1-0 shutout over Brazil that secured a gold medal for the USA. Swanson also scored a brace with goals just 70 seconds apart, recorded two assists and earned her 100th cap for the national team during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Across 15 matches for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) this year, Swanson notched 12 starts, six goals and four assists while also being nominated for the 2024 Ballon D'Or and U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year awards.

Fans will be able to vote for Naeher and Swanson to win the 2024 Female Player of the Year award and cast votes in other U.S. Soccer end of year awards on ussoccer.com from 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, December 4, through Friday, December 13, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Winners will be announced in January 2025.

Alyssa Naeher and the USWNT close their 2024 campaign today, December 3, at 1:45 p.m. CT against the Netherlands in Ado Den Haag Stadium in The Hague. Following a holiday break, Naeher and Swanson will rejoin the Chicago Red Stars for the preseason and the USWNT will host a mid-January camp in 2025.

