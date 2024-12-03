Ally Sentnor Nominated for 2024 Young Player of the Year

December 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







It was a banner year for the Women's Youth National Team program, as both the U-20 and U-17 WYNTs reached the podium as bronze medalists at their respective World Cups. Defender Trinity Armstrong was a leader for the U.S. at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic, playing every minute as part of a back line that allowed just one goal over the final five games of the tournament. Jordyn Bugg was similarly steely for the USA defense at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia, playing all but four minutes at the tournament despite playing an age group up.

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller starred for the U.S. at the Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship and the U-17 World Cup, winning the Golden Ball at World Cup qualifying as the tournament's best player. At the World Cup, her four goals and three assists led the team in scoring and she took home the Silver Boot as second-best scorer, captaining the U.S. for three of six matches.

Midfielder Clarie Hutton held down the middle of the park for the U.S. at the U-20 World Cup, startng five games while playing up an age group. She also put together a strong club season as one of the best American teenagers in the National Women's Soccer League, starting consistently for Kansas City Current during the club's stellar campaign.

Forward Ally Sentnor finished 2024 by earning her first senior USWNT call-up after one of the most decorated WYNT careers in recent history, scoring at almost every youth level. She captained the U.S. at the U-20 World Cup and took home the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-best player, scoring three goals, and is a finalist for NWSL Rookie of the Year after being drafted No. 1 overall earlier this year.

