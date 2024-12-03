Leadership Transition Marks the Start of a New Era for Wave FC Under the Leichtman-Levine Family

December 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that club President Jill Ellis will be stepping down from her role effective immediately to assume the position of Head of Football at FIFA.

Looking ahead, the Leichtman-Levine family, who acquired the club in October 2024, is focused on building the next chapter of the club's history.

"Under Jill's leadership, the Wave set a standard of excellence as an expansion club in the NWSL. The new owners of the club are committed to building a culture of winning on and off the pitch," said San Diego Wave FC Owner Lauren Leichtman. "As we approach the 2025 season and beyond, we will work to further elevate the Wave's impact in San Diego, on the national stage, and as a globally recognized leader in women's soccer. Additionally, we are excited to announce that we are in the final phase of identifying a new head coach on the heels of a global search. We look forward to sharing additional developments ahead of the 2025 NWSL season."

"I want to extend a huge thank you to the staff and players of the Wave for their profound commitment to the club. I wish the club and the Leichtman-Levine family the very best for the future," said Ellis. "I would also like to express my appreciation to the City of San Diego for embracing the Wave so warmly into the community."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 3, 2024

Leadership Transition Marks the Start of a New Era for Wave FC Under the Leichtman-Levine Family - San Diego Wave FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.