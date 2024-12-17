San Diego Wave FC Defender Naomi Girma Named to the Best FIFA Women's 11

December 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma has been named to The Best FIFA Women's 11 for 2024, recognizing her as one of the best players in the world. The honor comes following Girma's exceptional year, highlighted by a gold-medal-winning performance with the U.S. Women's National Team at the Paris Olympics and a standout NWSL season with San Diego.

In just her third year with the USWNT, the 24-year-old has solidified her status as one of the premier defenders in the world. At the 2024 Olympics, Girma played every single minute for the USA, becoming the only U.S. field player to log all 600 minutes during the tournament. Anchoring the backline, she helped lead the USWNT defense to allow just two goals throughout the competition, including shutouts in all three knockout stage victories. Girma was a cornerstone of Wave FC's 2024 NWSL campaign, playing 1,715 minutes across 20 matches and earning a spot on the NWSL Best XI Second Team.

This recognition marks the first time Girma has been named to The Best FIFA Women's 11, capping a year in which she also scored her first two career international goals for the USA in a friendly against Argentina on October 30. Additionally, she was ranked as the #2 player in the world by ESPN FC's Top 50 Women's Players of 2024.

In addition to Girma being named to The Best FIFA Women's 11, two teammates of that gold medal-winning side were also named in captain Lindsey Horan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Emma Hayes, who led the U.S. Women's National Team to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal in just her 10th match as head coach, has been named the winner of The Best FIFA Women's Coach of the Year for 2024.

The USA will return to game action for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup which will be staged in three doubleheaders in three venues. The USA will open the tournament against Colombia on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston (7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on TBS, Max, and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) while Japan faces Australia at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET (Max, Universo, and Peacock). The teams will then move to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the USA faces Australia on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET (TBS, Max, and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Colombia takes on Japan at Noon MT / 2 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). The final two games will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Feb. 26 with the USA facing Japan at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Max, and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Australia taking on Colombia at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock).

