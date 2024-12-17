Alyssa Naeher Named to FIFA Best 11 and Best Goalkeeper

December 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars and United States Women's National Team (USWNT) goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, has been named the Best FIFA women's goalkeeper and named to the Best FIFA Women's 11 adding more accolades to the keeper's decorated career.

Naeher, who recently announced her retirement from international play, appeared and started in 18 matches for the USWNT out of their 23 matches this year, including every match of the Paris Olympics. In the Olympics, Naeher allowed only two goals throughout the entire tournament and kept a clean sheet in the final against Brazil, helping the United States take home gold. With her performance in the Olympic final, the Connecticut native became the first goalkeeper in women's soccer history to keep clean sheets in a World Cup Final and an Olympic Final.

Naeher played and started in 24 regular-season matches for the Chicago Red Stars out of a possible 26, as well as the club's quarterfinal match against the Orlando Pride. The keeper kept six clean sheets, helped the club clinch another playoff appearance and became the club's all-time leader in minutes played passing former Chicago Red Star, Vanessa DiBernardo. The goalkeeper also became the only goalkeeper to surpass 15,000 minutes played in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Adding to her record year, in week two, Naeher earned her 50th career win with the Chicago Red Stars becoming the first keeper to win 50 matches with one club. This season with the Stars, Naeher earned three Save of the Week honors and was named to the March/April Best XI making it the keeper's third inclusion in the monthly award in her career.

Naeher and the Chicago Red Stars return to action following the conclusion of the NWSL offseason. Fans interested in becoming season ticket members ahead of the 2025 season can visit chicagoredstars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

