Houston Dash to Compete at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

December 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that the team will compete at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational as part of the upcoming preseason. The Dash will join five additional clubs from the NWSL and 14 MLS clubs in February at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. for the largest integration of both women's and men's professional teams in North America.

"The Coachella Valley Invitational is a fantastic event that will enhance our preparations for the upcoming season," Dash President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "I was fortunate to watch the first edition of the preseason tournament and look forward to an expanded format that allows us to face top NWSL opposition."

The Dash will open the invitational against San Diego Wave FC at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 16 and tickets for that match will be available HERE. Houston will close the tournament against Portland Thorns FC at noon CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 and tickets for that match will be available HERE. Fans can purchase tickets beginning at 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Houston Dash members will receive an exclusive pre-sale window via email.

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival. The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

Additional details about the event, including the full match schedule and media accreditation for the Coachella Valley Invitational, will be announced in the near future.

