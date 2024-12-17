Angel City Football Club Signs French Forward Julie Dufour to Three Year Deal

December 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed French forward Julie Dufour to a three-year contract through 2027. Dufour comes to Angel City via transfer from Paris FC for an undisclosed transfer fee. She will occupy one of ACFC's international spots and will officially be eligible to play pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC) when the transfer window opens in January 2025.

"Joining Angel City FC is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and everything has been done to make me feel welcome from the very beginning," said Dufour. "The club's ambitious mission and strong values- centered around innovation, diversity, and community- are truly inspiring. Playing in a packed BMO Stadium, in front of such passionate fans, will be a unique experience. I can't wait to meet the supporters, my new teammates, and the staff."

"Julie Dufour's decision to join Angel City FC is a landmark moment for both the club and the league," said ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "Her choice to come to the NWSL and Angel City, despite strong interest from top European clubs, including those in the Champions League, speaks volumes about the growth of our league and the global appeal of Angel City and the NWSL. A young European talent of Julie's caliber that opts for this path is a sign of the shifting landscape in women's football. We are thrilled to have Julie join us and support her continued growth and development as she begins this new chapter in her career."

During Dufour's two seasons with Paris FC, she scored 19 goals in 41 match appearances in all competitions. Prior to her time with Paris FC, she spent three seasons each with Bordeaux and Lille, landing her 152 career match appearances and 33 career goals in her eight seasons in the Première Ligue.

Originally from Valenciennes, France, Dufour was selected to the France Women's National Team for the first time in 2021, where she has since earned eight caps and helped lead the squad to a 2024 UEFA Women's Nations League championship appearance. On November 28, Dufour scored the lone goal for the U23 France Women's National Team to help defeat Netherlands in an international friendly. She has also been a member of all five of the French youth national teams since 2017, where she helped France win the UEFA Women's U19 Championship title.

"I chose Angel City because their vision perfectly aligns with my ambitions," continued Dufour. "The club's commitment to empowering players and driving positive change in football deeply resonated with me. Being part of such a forward-thinking organization is a natural step in my journey. Competing in the highly competitive NWSL will allow me to take my game to the next level and grow as a player. This move represents a chance to enrich my skills, broaden my football knowledge, and reach new heights in my career. I'm eager to embrace this challenge and start this exciting new chapter."

