Angel City Football Club to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational

December 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

INDIO, CA - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) will join five other clubs from the NWSL along with fourteen MLS clubs for complete preseason matches, training sessions, and organizational meetings beginning Saturday, Feb. 1 as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Passes for all exhibition matches will go on sale this Wednesday, December 18 at 2:00 pm PT at coachellavalleyinvitational.com. The complete schedule of all women's and men's matches is listed below. ACFC will get a taste of regular season NWSL play with two ticketed matches. One against the Portland Thorns on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11:00 a.m. PT and another one week later on Saturday, February 22 against Seattle Reign FC at 12:00 p.m. PT.

In addition to providing each of the participating NWSL and MLS teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world-class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of NWSL's and MLS' most decorated and popular players and teams compete against each other in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

COACHELLA VALLEY INVITATIONAL NWSL SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 16

Angel City FC v. Portland Thorns at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC v. Houston Dash at 12:00 p.m. PT

Bay FC v. Seattle Reign FC at 1:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 22

Portland Thorns v. Houston Dash at 10:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC v. Bay FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Angel City FC v. Seattle Reign FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

- Angel City FC,

- Bay FC,

- Houston Dash,

- Portland Thorns,

- San Diego Wave FC,

- Seattle Reign FC.

COACHELLA VALLEY INVITATIONAL MLS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Feb. 5

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 12:30 p.m. PT

Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 8

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego FC vs. New York City FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls at 1:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at 2:30 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 3: Sunday, Feb. 9

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC at 10:00 a.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11:30 a.m. PT

MLS DAY 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake at 12:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 5: Saturday, Feb. 15

San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:00 a.m. PT

Charlotte FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC at 2:00 p.m. PT

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

- Austin FC,

- Charlotte FC,

- Chicago Fire FC,

- LA Galaxy,

- LAFC

- Minnesota United FC,

- New York City FC,

- New York Red Bulls,

- Portland Timbers,

- Real Salt Lake

- San Diego FC,

- San Jose Earthquakes,

- St. Louis CITY SC,

- Sporting Kansas City.

"AEG is proud to once again partner with the MLS and NWSL to host clubs from across North America in a truly unique setting for fans, players, coaches and management," said Dan Beckerman, President & CEO of AEG. "Coachella is an international showcase for the best in music, and AEG, through Goldenvoice and the LA Galaxy, are excited to utilize this setting to showcase the best in soccer. Palm Springs is an ideal destination with its vast infrastructure, resort hotels and hospitality options to be the host city for this impressive group of teams and their fans."

"The Coachella Valley Invitational is an excellent preseason event for our participating teams to prepare for the upcoming NWSL campaign," said NWSL Chief Sporting Director Tatjana Haenni. "The tournament provides an opportunity for teams to fine-tune their strategies, integrate new players and build momentum ahead of the regular season."

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival. The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

"We are excited to once again participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational as it continues to grow into a premiere preseason tournament," said ACFC Interim General Manager Matt Wade. "We look forward to taking advantage of the time spent together as a team, great facilities, and game schedule as we continue to build towards the 2025 season. It is also a great opportunity to continue to grow the sport in Southern California, bringing NWSL and MLS clubs and fans together in a different atmosphere. We plan to truly use this opportunity to set the stage for our season."

"We are thrilled to return for the fourth consecutive year to the Empire Polo Club where MLS and NWSL fans can participate and enjoy this enhanced preseason experience," said Kara Korber, Sr. Director of Business Development, AEG. "We continue to work closely with the leagues and the teams to further develop this comprehensive preseason training model that will be our biggest event in 2025."

"The Coachella Valley Invitational is a fantastic event that will enhance our preparations for the upcoming season," said Angela Hucles Mangano, President of Women's Soccer, Houston Dash. "I was fortunate to watch the first edition of the preseason tournament and look forward to an expanded format that allows us to face top NWSL opposition."

"The 2025 season is right around the corner and we're excited to have dates on the calendar circled for our club's preparations," said Bay FC Head of Football and Interim Sporting Director Matt Potter. "We set a high bar with a strong first year, and the preseason is where work will continue to build off our 2024 season and establish our goals and identity as a group for the 2025 season."

"We are thrilled to participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational as we set our sights on the 2025 NWSL season," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "This event, the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history, provides an excellent opportunity to compete against top-tier opponents as we prepare for an always tough NWSL season. We are working hard on 2025 already, and this event is a key part of our strategy to prepare our team to start the 2025 campaign successfully."

The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will also return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, February 7 at Desert Willow Golf Resort. The event will gives fans an opportunity to hit the links alongside LA Galaxy Players, Coaches, and Alumni while enjoying premium giveaways, games, and prizes. For more information, please email Gabriel Osollo at gosollo@lagalaxy.com.

For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates. Early bird pricing will be available beginning Wednesday, December 18, and end on Thursday, January 9.

