Bay FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on February 16 and 22, 2025

December 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Jose, CA - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced they will join five other clubs from the NWSL along with fourteen MLS clubs for preseason matches, training sessions and organizational meetings in February as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, AEG announced today. This is the second year in a row Bay FC has participated in CVI.

Bay FC will take on NWSL opposition in a pair of preseason contests at the event - On Sunday, February 16, Bay FC will take on Seattle Reign FC at 1:00 p.m. PT, and on Saturday, February 22, Bay FC will line up opposite the San Diego Wave at 11:00 a.m. PT. Both of Bay FC's matches at the event will be open to fans, with passes on sale at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com starting Wednesday, December 18.

"The 2025 season is right around the corner and we're excited to have dates on the calendar circled for our club's preparations," said Bay FC Head of Football and Interim Sporting Director Matt Potter. "We set a high bar with a strong first year, and the preseason is where work will continue to build off our 2024 season and establish our goals and identity as a group for the 2025 season."

In addition to providing each of the participating NWSL and MLS teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of NWSL's and MLS's most decorated and popular players and teams compete against each other in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences from February 1 to February 22.

Bay FC will begin its preseason preparations for the 2025 NWSL season in January, leading up to the start of the NWSL season in March. The club's complete preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase atbayfc.com. Fans can also follow@wearebayfcon social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

ABOUT THE COACHELLA VALLEY INVITATIONAL

Developed and operated by AEG, The Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) is the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history and in 2025 will feature 20 Major League Soccer (MLS) and National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) clubs playing preseason exhibition matches, training and holding organizational meetings at one site, leading up to the start of their seasons. The upcoming edition of the CVI is the largest integration between major men's and women's professional sports leagues in North America. The Empire Polo Club hosts a variety of special events, corporate meetings and private gatherings including the annual Coachella Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach country festival in Indio, CA. Open to the public, MLS preseason matches are set to take place February 1-15 with NWSL matches slated for February 16-22. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.