San Diego Gulls to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Events

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with Champions for Health to host COVID-19 vaccination events at The Rinks - Poway Ice on Saturday, Sep. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 9. Those who receive vaccinations through these events will be considered fully vaccinated ahead of the Gulls Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 22.

Health care providers from Champions for Health will be on site at The Rinks - Poway Ice to administer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on both dates. The Gulls will also provide flu shots during the second event on Oct. 9. Both events will run from 10 a.m. PT to 2 p.m. PT. All attendees who are newly receiving a vaccine will receive a Gulls Prize Pack, while those completing their second dose will receive two free tickets to the Gulls game on Friday, Nov. 5. To ensure the safety of all clinic attendees, masks must be worn at all times. Fans can get more information at SanDiegoGulls.com/vaccination.

The Rinks - Poway Ice is located at 12455 Kerran St. #100 in Poway.

