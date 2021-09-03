Amerks Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule
September 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their 2021-22 preseason schedule, which features a pair of divisional matchups against the Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch.
The Amerks visit the new-look Comets, who are entering their first season as the top affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. before returning home to host the Crunch on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3:00 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Ticket information for Rochester's home preseason game will be announced at a later date.
