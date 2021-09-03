Join the Thunderbirds for Rally in the Alley

Springfield, MA - Get your game on for some serious table tennis competition right here in Downtown Springfield. Rally in the Alley is a month-long outdoor ping-pong points league held on Market Street in collaboration with the Springfield Thunderbirds, NOSH Café, and Sweet Idea's Cafe. It will be the first event of its kind hosted in the heart of the city. Taking place every Thursday night, from 4:30pm - 6:30pm.

The event is free to participate in and open to all ages. The matches will be round-robin style, 1 vs. 1. Prizes will be given out each week including Springfield Thunderbirds game tickets, downtown restaurant gift cards, Springfield merch, and much more.

"Our opening night on Oct. 16th is approaching quickly, and we couldn't think of a better way to start activating our brand downtown than by partnering with the Business Improvement District on this unique weekly event," said Springfield Thunderbirds President, Nathan Costa.

"The BID has been great supporters of ours from the start, including stepping up to support us during this past year when we did not have a season - which we appreciate immensely. Their team has worked diligently on creating a festive atmosphere downtown, and we have no doubt that these events will continue that along with all of the other great programs planned for the fall, including our Block Party in Court Square featuring Trailer Trash from 4:00 - 6:00 pm before our Opening Night."

NOSH and Sweet Idea's Café will be open serving dinner and drinks. Participants can sign up beforehand by visiting springfielddowntown.com or at the event.

Thank you to the Springfield Thunderbirds for being the presenting sponsor of this event, as well as Blue Haus Group for co-hosting the event.

For all things happening downtown visit springfielddowntown.com. For pictures and more information please contact michelle@springfielddowntown.com.

