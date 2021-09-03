2021-22 Reign Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced that single-game tickets are on sale now for all 2021-22 regular season games.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 34 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in downtown Ontario. Tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Toyota Arena Box Office, beginning at noon today.

Individual ticket prices start at $21 per ticket, ranging across eight different price levels.

A full map consisting of which sections fall under which price levels can be found online by visiting ontarioreign.com/seating-chart.

Fans can still save up to 50% on individual ticket prices with an Ontario Reign ALL-IN Membership. ALL-IN Memberships offer the largest savings and provide tickets to all regular-season games, in addition to playoff priority and access to exclusive ALL-IN member events. For more information on a Reign ALL-IN membership, visit ontarioreign.com/ALL-IN.

Earlier this week, the Reign released their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season, featuring giveaways, specialty jerseys and exciting theme nights. Popular promotions such as Hockey Fights Cancer, Teddy Bear Toss and Wild West Night return, as well as fan giveaways such as a youth replica jersey, a Reign blanket and a Reign baseball hat!

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2021-22 season, their seventh as members of the AHL, on Saturday, Oct. 16. Be a part of the return of the Reign by becoming an ALL-IN member, joining the Reign Reserve program, or through a ticket package, available now! For more information, contact the Reign by phone at 909-941-7825.

