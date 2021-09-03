Colin Chaulk Named Assistant Coach

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Colin Chaulk has been named as an assistant coach. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Chaulk will work primarily with the team's forward group.

"We would like to welcome Colin, his wife Jillian, and daughters Ava and Caprie to the Bakersfield Condors organization," said head coach Jay Woodcroft. "He brings with him years of playing experience, professional coaching bonafides, and has a proven track record of helping young forwards move up the hockey ladder. We are excited to add a coach of this caliber to our program."

Chaulk, 44, was most recently in the American Hockey League (AHL) as an assistant coach with the Belleville Senators in 2019-20. Prior to that season, he was head coach of the Brampton Beast (2015-19), and an assistant coach with the Kalamazoo Wings (2013-15) and Fort Wayne Komets (2012-13).

The 2019-20 season for the Senators was their most successful in team history with a .643 points percentage and captured their first division title. Chaulk led the Beast to two playoff appearances including a 40-win season in 2016-17.

His playing career spanned 15 seasons and included time in the AHL, IHL, UHL, ECHL, CHL, and overseas in Italy. Most notably, the 44-year old spent a decade with the Fort Wayne Komets where he won a UHL Colonial Cup, three IHL Turner Cups, and was a CHL champion in 2011-12. His number 91 was retired by the Komets in 2017 and he ranks third all-time in the organization's 70-year history.

