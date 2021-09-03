Syracuse Crunch Announce Preseason Schedule

September 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced two preseason contests prior to the start of the team's 28th regular season.

The Crunch will host the Utica Comets at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. The team will then visit the Blue Cross Arena to battle the Rochester Americans on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.

More information on tickets for the preseason game at the Upstate Medical University Arena will be announced at a later date.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.