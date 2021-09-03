Syracuse Crunch Announce Preseason Schedule
September 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced two preseason contests prior to the start of the team's 28th regular season.
The Crunch will host the Utica Comets at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. The team will then visit the Blue Cross Arena to battle the Rochester Americans on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.
More information on tickets for the preseason game at the Upstate Medical University Arena will be announced at a later date.
Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
