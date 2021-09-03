Comets Announce Preseason Games against Americans and Crunch

Utica, NY- The Utica Comets announced today that they will play the Rochester Americans at home on Friday, October 8th inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM in a preseason contest. On that day, the team will kick off its Kids Club presented by Kids Teeth Only Pediatric Dentistry. The next night, the Comets will travel to Syracuse to battle the Crunch at 5:00 PM at the Upstate Medical Arena for their second and final preseason game.

On Friday, October 8th, before puck drop against Rochester from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the Kids Club kickoff event will take place. Kids Club members and one parent/guardian receive a free tickets to the preseason game for signing up before October 8th. On the plaza, numerous activities will take place including street hockey, balloon animals, learn a dance with the Comettes, glitter tattoo art, chalk art and more. To sign up, please visit uticacomets.com/kidsclub. For a $10 registration fee, all kids will receive a monthly gift for every month throughout the season, a special gift for each kid's birthday month, exclusive in game participation opportunities and exclusive discounts.

To attend the game on Friday, October 8th, current season ticket members can receive complimentary tickets. Further information on how to claim tickets for preseason action at home will be forthcoming soon.

The Utica Comets Kids Club is proudly sponsored by Kids Teeth Only Pediatric Dentistry. They specialize in preventative, routine, and complex dental care for children ages 0-18. They served the greater Utica area since 1993 and are now offering laser frenectomy for tongue-ties and lip-ties on infants and children. Visit them at www.kidsteethonly.com.

