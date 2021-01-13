San Diego Gulls Announce 2020-21 Preseason Schedule

January 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will play six preseason games in advance of the 2020-21 AHL regular season.

San Diego will begin its exhibition schedule with a home-and-home series against the Ontario Reign beginning Saturday, Jan. 16 at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. The teams will close the back-to-back Sunday, Jan. 17 at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

The Gulls will conclude the preseason with four consecutive home contests at FivePoint Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (San Jose, 6 p.m.), Thursday, Jan. 21 (San Jose, 6 p.m.), Monday, Jan. 25 (Stockton, 6 p.m.) and Wednesday, Jan. 27 (Stockton, 6 p.m.)

All preseason games will air live on the Gulls Audio Network on iHeart Radio.

San Diego is 5-4-0-2 all-time in exhibition games.

SAN DIEGO GULLS 2020-21 PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

Date Opponent Site Time (PT) Radio

Saturday, Jan. 16 Ontario FivePoint Arena 1 p.m. Gulls Audio Network

Sunday, Jan. 17 Ontario Toyota Sports Performance Center 3 p.m. Gulls Audio Network

Tuesday, Jan. 19 San Jose FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network

Thursday, Jan. 21 San Jose FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network

Monday, Jan. 25 Stockton FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network

Wednesday, Jan. 27 Stockton FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.