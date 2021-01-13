San Diego Gulls Announce 2020-21 Preseason Schedule
January 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will play six preseason games in advance of the 2020-21 AHL regular season.
San Diego will begin its exhibition schedule with a home-and-home series against the Ontario Reign beginning Saturday, Jan. 16 at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. The teams will close the back-to-back Sunday, Jan. 17 at Toyota Sports Performance Center.
The Gulls will conclude the preseason with four consecutive home contests at FivePoint Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (San Jose, 6 p.m.), Thursday, Jan. 21 (San Jose, 6 p.m.), Monday, Jan. 25 (Stockton, 6 p.m.) and Wednesday, Jan. 27 (Stockton, 6 p.m.)
All preseason games will air live on the Gulls Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
San Diego is 5-4-0-2 all-time in exhibition games.
SAN DIEGO GULLS 2020-21 PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
Date Opponent Site Time (PT) Radio
Saturday, Jan. 16 Ontario FivePoint Arena 1 p.m. Gulls Audio Network
Sunday, Jan. 17 Ontario Toyota Sports Performance Center 3 p.m. Gulls Audio Network
Tuesday, Jan. 19 San Jose FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network
Thursday, Jan. 21 San Jose FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network
Monday, Jan. 25 Stockton FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network
Wednesday, Jan. 27 Stockton FivePoint Arena 6 p.m. Gulls Audio Network
