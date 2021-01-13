Amerks Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2020-21 Training Camp on Friday, Jan. 15 at The Blue Cross Arena. All camp sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and are closed to the public.

Coaches and players will be made available to the media via Zoom immediately following each practice session. Information on how to access the call will be distributed each morning.

The practice schedule for Rochester's 2020-21 Training Camp through the month of January is as follows (practice times subject to change):

DATE TIME LOCATION

Friday, Jan. 15 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Saturday, Jan. 16 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Jan. 17 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Monday, Jan. 18 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 19 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Wednesday, Jan. 20 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Jan. 21 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Friday, Jan. 22 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Saturday, Jan. 23 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Jan. 24 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Monday, Jan. 25 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 26 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 27 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Jan. 28 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Friday, Jan. 29 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Saturday, Jan. 30 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Jan. 31 DAY OFF DAY OFF

Rochester is slated to open its 65th season in the American Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 5. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is still being determined and will be announced when it becomes available.

