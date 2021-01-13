Amerks Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Schedule
January 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2020-21 Training Camp on Friday, Jan. 15 at The Blue Cross Arena. All camp sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and are closed to the public.
Coaches and players will be made available to the media via Zoom immediately following each practice session. Information on how to access the call will be distributed each morning.
The practice schedule for Rochester's 2020-21 Training Camp through the month of January is as follows (practice times subject to change):
DATE TIME LOCATION
Friday, Jan. 15 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Saturday, Jan. 16 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Sunday, Jan. 17 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Monday, Jan. 18 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Tuesday, Jan. 19 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Wednesday, Jan. 20 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Jan. 21 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Friday, Jan. 22 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Saturday, Jan. 23 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Sunday, Jan. 24 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Monday, Jan. 25 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Tuesday, Jan. 26 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Wednesday, Jan. 27 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Jan. 28 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Friday, Jan. 29 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Saturday, Jan. 30 11 a.m. Blue Cross Arena
Sunday, Jan. 31 DAY OFF DAY OFF
Rochester is slated to open its 65th season in the American Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 5. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is still being determined and will be announced when it becomes available.
