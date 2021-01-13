Chicago Wolves Receive 13 from Carolina

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes have assigned 13 players to the team for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Wolves have added forwards Jeremy Bracco, David Cotton, Jason Cotton, Seth Jarvis, Stelio Mattheos, Jamieson Rees, Sheldon Rempal, Drew Shore, Spencer Smallman and Ryan Suzuki, defensemen Joey Keane and Maxime Lajoie, and goaltender Antoine Bibeau.

Carolina selected Jarvis in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft (13th overall) while Suzuki was picked in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft (28th overall). Jarvis, Suzuki, Rees and the Cotton brothers have yet to make their professional debuts.

Bibeau, Lajoie, Rempal and Shore bring NHL experience to the Wolves roster. Bibeau posted a 1-0 record with a 3.27 goals-against average in two games for the Colorado Avalanche last year. The 23-year Lajoie, who was acquired by the Hurricanes in a trade Tuesday, appeared in 62 games for the Ottawa Senators over the last two seasons. Rempal, 25, played seven games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2018-19 while Shore produced nine goals and 17 assists in 94 NHL games from 2012-17 before spending the last three seasons playing overseas.

Keane, a native of south suburban Homer Glen, grew up playing for the Chicago Mission and other local powerhouses. The 21-year-old earned a spot on the AHL's All-Rookie team last season after compiling nine goals and 28 assists for the Charlotte Checkers and Hartford Wolf Pack. He also represented Hartford in the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge.

These 13 players join forward Colin Markison, defensemen Cavan Fitzgerald and Brandon Hickey and goaltender Brandon Warm on the Wolves roster for the 2020-21 AHL season, which is slated to begin Friday, Feb. 5.

The Wolves recently donated a total of $250,000 to five Chicago-area charities: A Just Harvest, Common Pantry, Northern Illinois Food Bank, PAWS Chicago and South Suburban Humane Society. To learn more about the Wolves' commitment to local organizations, visit ChicagoWolves.

