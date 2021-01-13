Ottawa's 2021 23-Man Roster Includes Seven Belleville Graduates Plus Three More on Taxi Squad

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 23-player roster for the club's 2020-21 regular-season opener, which will take place on Friday when the team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre.

2020-21 Ottawa Senators opening night roster (23 players)

Two goaltenders, 2019-20 team(s): Marcus Hogberg (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL) and Matt Murray (Pittsburgh - NHL).

Seven (7) defencemen, 2019-20 team(s): Josh Brown (Florida - NHL), Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Braydon Coburn (Tampa Bay - NHL), Erik Gudbranson (Pittsburgh - NHL, Anaheim - NHL), Mike Reilly (Montreal - NHL, Ottawa - NHL), Christian Wolanin (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL) and Nikita Zaitsev (Ottawa - NHL),

Fourteen (14) forwards, 2019-20 team(s): Artem Anisimov (Ottawa - NHL), Drake Batherson (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Connor Brown (Ottawa - NHL), Evgenii Dadonov (Florida - NHL), Alex Galchenyuk (Pittsburgh - NHL, Minnesota - NHL), Josh Norris (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Cedric Paquette (Tampa Bay - NHL), Nick Paul (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Derek Stepan (Arizona - NHL), Tim Stützle (Adler Mannheim - DEL), Chris Tierney (Ottawa - NHL), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa - NHL), Austin Watson (Nashville - NHL) and Colin White (Ottawa - NHL).

The following players have been assigned to Ottawa's Taxi Squad roster: goaltender Joey Daccord, defencemen Jonathan Aspirot and Artem Zub and forwards Filip Chlapik, Micheal Haley and Matthew Peca.

The following players have been assigned to Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators: goaltenders Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese, defencemen Olle Alsing, Erik Brannstrom, Christian Jaros and Lassi Thomson and forwards J.C. Beaudin, Clark Bishop, Logan Brown, Jonathan Davidsson, Alex Formenton, Ridly Greig, Mark Kastelic, Parker Kelly, Zach Magwood, Logan Shaw and Egor Sokolov.

Forward Vitaly Abramov remains injured and will begin the season as a non-roster player.

via senators.com

