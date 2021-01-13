Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Roster Moves Prior to Start of 2020-21 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have made several moves, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

The Blue Jackets have assigned the following players to the club's taxi squad: defenseman Adam Clendening, forward Nathan Gerbe, goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, forward Ryan MacInnis, forward Stefan Matteau and defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Columbus has also assigned the following players to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate: defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, defenseman Jake Christiansen, forward Zac Dalpe, forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, goaltender Cam Johnson, forward Cliff Pu and forward Kole Sherwood.

The Blue Jackets open the 2020-21 season on Thursday when they visit the Nashville Predators. Game time from Bridgestone Arena is 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Ohio and the FOX Sports Go app with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the "Blue Jackets Live" pre-game show. The contest will also be broadcast on the Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

