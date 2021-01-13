Devils Sign Rivera, Irvine to PTO's

Forward Nick Rivera with the Wheeling Nailers

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils today signed forwards Nick Rivera and Tyler Irvine to Professional Tryout Contracts. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Rivera, 24, has three assists in ten games this season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. Prior to beginning his professional career, the right-shooting forward spent four seasons at Minnesota State University at Mankato where he had 34 goals and 26 assists for 60 points in 151 games. The Pacific Palisades, CA native served as the team's captain his final junior and senior year and helped lead the Mavericks to three-straight WCHA Regular Season Championships. Rivera also served as the captain of the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers in 2015-16.

Irvine, 24, spent the past four seasons at Merrimack College where he recorded 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points in 139 games. The Livonia, MI native also served as the team's captain his senior season. Prior to his collegiate career, Irvine split the 2015-16 season in the USHL with Cedar Rapids and Muskegon and tallied 20 points in 52 games.

