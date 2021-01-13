Florida Panthers Assign Four Players to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have assigned forwards Scott Wilson, Grigori Denisenko and Cole Schwindt and defenseman Chase Priskie to the Syracuse Crunch, Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today.

Wilson, 28, played in six games with the Buffalo Sabres last season recording one goal and one assist. He also skated in 37 games with the Rochester Americans tallying 11 goals and 11 assists. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward has appeared in 193 career NHL games with Buffalo, Detroit and Pittsburgh earning 51 points (20g, 31a) and 144 career AHL games with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre tallying 106 points (55g, 51a). Wilson was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round, 209th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

Denisenko, 20, appeared in 38 games with the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of the KHL last season tallying six goals and six assists. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward has skated in 63 career KHL contests from 2017 to 2020, all with Yaroslavl, recording 18 points (10g, 8a). Denisenko was selected by the Panthers in the first round, 15th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Schwindt,19, played in 57 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL last season posting 28 goals and 43 assists. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound forward has appeared in 191 career OHL games from 2017 to 2020, all with Mississauga, tallying 138 points (55g, 83a). Schwindt was selected by the Panthers in the third round, 81st overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Priskie, 24, skated in 52 games with the Charlotte Checkers last season posting six goals and 25 assists. He also played in five games with the Springfield Thunderbirds tallying two goals and two assists. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 185-pound blueliner spent four seasons with Quinnipiac University from 2015 to 2019 earning 116 points (39g, 77a) in 154 games. Priskie was selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round, 177th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

