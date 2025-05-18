Sports stats



MLS San Diego FC

San Diego FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Full Match Highlights

May 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the San Diego FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central