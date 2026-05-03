San Diego FC vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights: STOPPAGE-TIME DRAMA!
Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2026
- Paintsil Scores as LA Shares Points with Vancouver at Dignity Health Sports Park - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Plays to a 2-2 Draw against LAFC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Earns Last-Gasp 2-2 Road Draw at San Diego FC - Los Angeles FC
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