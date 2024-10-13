San Antonio FC Storms Back for 2-1 Win Over Colorado Springs

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - San Antonio FC closed out its two-match away swing with a 2-1 win at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Colorado Springs jumped on the board first, scoring in the 69th minute.

Hugo Mbongue evened the match at 1-1, taking a pass from Luis Solignac and pushing it past the Switchbacks goalkeeper in the 78th minute.

Solignac continued his productive night, capitalizing off a deflected pass in the box to ice the match for SAFC in the final minute of play for his third game-winning goal of the season.

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns home to host Louisville City FC Saturday, Oct. 10. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

COS: Aidan Rocha (Assisted by Cole Mrowka) 69'

SA: Hugo Mbongue (Assisted by Luis Solignac) 78'

SA: Luis Solignac 90+9'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 10-14-7 on the season with 38 points, remaining in 9th place and just a point below the playoff line with three matches remaining.

San Antonio moves to 13-3-5 all-time against Colorado Springs, remaining unbeaten against the Switchbacks in 13 straight meetings.

SAFC closed out its regular season away slate having won three of its last five matches on the road.

Forward Hugo Mbongue scored his second goal for the club, also scoring against the Switchbacks in the team's 2-0 win in March.

Forward Luis Solignac scored his sixth goal of the year and second in as many matches.

Solignac has scored in all of San Antonio's road wins this season.

SAFC has scored 13 goals in the 75th minute or later.

San Antonio has scored in four consecutive matches, its longest scoring run of the season.

Midfielder Daniel Rios made his first start for the club.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made five saves in the match.

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Richard Windbichler, Carter Manley, Rece Buckmaster, Omar Grey (Sofiane Djeffal 46'), Daniel Rios (Machop Chol 66'), Luke Haakenson, Jesús Brígido, Jake LaCava (Hugo Mbongue 56'), Luis Solignac (captain)

Substitutions Not Used: Richard Sanchez

Disciplinary Summary:

COS: Yosuke Hanya (Yellow Card) 22'

COS: Quenzi Huerman (Yellow Card) 25'

SA: Carter Manley (Yellow Card) 44'

COS: Matt Mahoney (Yellow Card) 78'

SA: Rece Buckmaster (Yellow Card) 90+7'

SA: Pablo Sisniega (Yellow Card) 90+7'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the win)

Tonight, we overcame extreme adversity and earned a massive win away despite all the odds. The guys were so determined, resilient, gave it their all. There's one thing that we keep saying, that we fight no matter what, and every player stepped up and fought for the match.

(On carrying momentum to the last two matches)

In three games in the last eight days, we collected seven points. Two of the three teams were among the best in the league, so I'm incredibly proud of the guys' commitment and deserved wins. Hopefully, there's some momentum carrying into our last two home games, going against the best team in the league and one of the other top teams in the league, so it's going to be incredibly tough and challenging, but again, just proud of the guys.

Forward Luis Solignac

(On the team's comeback)

It was an incredible performance. Super tough game, but for the moment that we are in the season and the position we are in the table, we know every game is going to be like this. We take every game as a fight and we showed it today. We started by conceding a goal and then we came around and we took the three points that are super necessary at this point, so we're super happy, super proud, and we keep building for the last two games of the season.

Midfielder Luke Haakenson

(On the team's week)

The boys are happy. It was a long week, three games in seven days and to come away with seven points out of nine is exactly what we wanted.

