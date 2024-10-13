FC Tulsa Posts 1-1 Draw Versus Conference Leader New Mexico United

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - An exchange of second-half goals saw FC Tulsa draw 1-1 to New Mexico United on Saturday evening at ONEOK Field.

New Mexico United forward Jacobo Reyes scored the opener in the 55th minute, generating a shot from the left wing after being set up by a Daniel Bruce header from the center of the 18-yard box. Aaron Bibout posted the equalizer in the 68th minute for FC Tulsa, scoring a volley shot off a cross from Harvey St Clair.

With the result, FC Tulsa carries 35 points (8-13-11) while New Mexico United clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with 58 points (18-10-4). FC Tulsa capped the full 90 claiming the 10th seed in the conference and awaits a host of Week 32 clashes in establishing footing into next week.

New Mexico United churned out 75% of possession and five shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes. The road club nearly etched the scoreboard in the 19th minute as Bruce nailed a shot from the left corner of the goalie box - but was ruled offside. Bruce generated another opportunity in the 37th minute, but missed a low shot, from the ring wing, just left of the goal.

Alexis Souahy and Andrew Booth each generated a shot attempt for FC Tulsa in the half, coming in the 35th and 40th minute, respectively.

FC Tulsa sparked its first shot on target six minutes into the second half with Aaron Bibout taking a strike at the left wing, but was blocked.

New Mexico United responded in the following moments, with Reyes finding nylon four minutes later. The goal marked the 24-year-old's fifth of the season.

FC Tulsa notched the match-tying goal in the 68th minute as St Clair dribbled to the left baseline, pulling the defense with him, before delivering a cross to Bibout - who cashed in with a volley shot to the top-right of the goal.

Playing the aggressor, FC Tulsa fired five shots in stoppage time, including three in the final 30 seconds. The patch saw Diogo Pacheco and Patrick Seagrist blocked before goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda launched a shot from the center of the 18-yard-box, but missed high.

Up next, FC Tulsa returns home on Saturday, October 19, at 5 p.m. CT to face Hartford Athletic. The club is slated to host $1 Beer Section Night and hold an Oktoberfest celebration. The festivities mark the club's final Pearl Beach Brewpub $1 Beer Section Night of the regular season.

Goals -

55' NM - J. Reyes (A: D. Bruce)

68' TUL - A. Bibout (A: H. St Clair)

Cards -

79' NM - W. Seymore

81' NM - N. Hernandez

86' TUL - H. St Clair

Lineups -

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist, Alexis Souahy, Rashid Tetteh, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Arthur Rogers, Faysal Bettache, Aaron Bibout, Stefan Stojanovic (Subs Used: Matthew Bell, Alex Dalou, Bradley Bourgeois, Harvey St Clair, Sebastian Sanchez, Diogo Pacheco)

NM: Alexander Tambakis, Christopher Gloster, Kalen Ryden, Talen Maples, Will Seymore, Mukwelle Akale, Nanan Houssou, Nicky Hernandez, Jacobo Reyes, Daniel Bruce, Avionne Flanagan (Subs Used: Anthony Herbert, Sergio Rivas, Arturo Astonga, Greg Hurst, Marlon Vargas, Derek Lozano)

Up next, FC Tulsa returns home on Saturday, October 19, at 5 p.m. CT to face Hartford Athletic. The club is slated to host $1 Beer Section Night and hold an Oktoberfest celebration. The festivities mark the club's final Pearl Beach Brewpub $1 Beer Section Night of the regular season.

