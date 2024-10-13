New Mexico United Clinches #1 Seed in Western Conference, Draws FC Tulsa 1-1

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

For the first time in club history, New Mexico United has clinched the number 1-seed, and the right to host throughout the Western Conference playoffs. United drew with FC Tulsa by a 1-1 score on Saturday night, clinching the top spot, regardless of other scores around the league for the rest of the regular season.

New Mexico's first-ever home playoff run will kick-off on October 3rd, against the Western Conference's eight-seed. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports, and kick-off at 6:00 PM MST. Should New Mexico win that match, the Western Conference semi-final would be played at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park the following week. The same can be said for the Western Conference, to be held the week after that.

Eric Quill's men now sit an uncatchable 9 points clear of second-place Sacramento Republic FC, with two matches remaining in the regular season. Their 58 points are an all-time club best, that they hope to improve upon next weekend at Orange County SC, and at home on October 26th.

