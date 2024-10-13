Rhode Island FC Holds Loudoun United FC to Second Scoreless Draw of 2024

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC goalkeeper Koke Vegas swats away at Loudoun United FC shot

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Rhode Island FC took one step closer to securing its spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs on Sunday, closing out its two-match homestand with a 0-0 draw vs. Loudoun United FC. Three important saves from goalkeeper Koke Vegas ensured the Ocean State club's second clean sheet this season against its Eastern Conference counterpart.

After a slow start to the first half from both teams, Rhode Island FC (11W-7L-14D) was the first to find the target in the 24th minute when JJ Williams rose up inside the six-yard box, flicking a header back to Marc Ybarra off a corner kick. Ybarra was able to connect with the high looping ball, but Loudoun United FC (11W-12L-9D) goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux made a firm, diving grab to deny the chance. Four minutes later, Williams forced another save out of Fauroux with a powerful direct free kick. The pair of shots were the only two to find the frame in the first half as the two teams went into the locker room scoreless.

After a similar start to the second half, Vegas was called into action for the first time in the 56th minute, pulling out a full-stretch diving save to pick Zach Ryan's header out of the top corner and deny Loudoun's leading scorer his 11th goal of the season. The effort marked the first time Loudoun found the target in the match. The visitors continued to apply pressure as the half wore on, coming as close as the post in the 65th minute when Jacob Erlandson got on the end of a corner, nailing the woodwork with a dangerous header.

Four minutes later, it was Rhode Island FC's turn to attack when Zachary Herivaux got in behind his defender and tore towards the box with the ball at his feet. Flying into the 18-yard-box, Herivuax squared a low pass to Williams, who couldn't keep the shot down as it flew wide of the target.

In the 78th minute, Williams got on the end of another pass, this time from Jack Panayotou, but the Alabama native once again couldn't find the target with the shot. As RIFC began to pick up momentum, Joe Brito also rolled an effort just beyond the far post from the top of the box in the ensuing play, but the Ocean State club still couldn't find the breakthrough.

Deep into second-half stoppage time, Keegan Tingey nearly won the match for the visitors, ripping a powerful shot from inside the box in open space. However, Vegas once again came up big to palm the shot out of danger, preserving his seventh clean sheet of the season and 198th career USL Championship regular season save as the match ended scoreless for the second time between the Eastern Conference rivals.

Up next, RIFC will hit the road for its final road trip of its inaugural season as it travels to Charleston Battery on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can join in cheering on the team at the official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at Picos Restaurant And Lounge in Pawtucket, or catch the action locally on NESN and nationally on ESPN+. Following the match, the Ocean State club returns home for the final match of the regular season as it welcomes Miami FC on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Koke Vegas kept his seventh clean sheet of the season in the draw, making three saves to bring his USL Championship regular season total to 198 in three seasons.

The draw marks RIFC's 14th of the season, tying the USL Championship's single-season record. The mark has been met five previous times in the league's history, and the last team to match the record was San Antonio FC in 2023.

Of RIFC's 14 draws, six have finished scoreless.

The draw marks the first time RIFC has not scored or conceded in two matches against the same opponent. The two clubs also fought to a 0-0 draw at Segra Field on Aug. 24.

With two matches remaining, RIFC remains within one point of the fourth and final playoff hosting position in the Eastern Conference standings. Currently, the club sits in fifth place on 47 points, one point behind fourth-place Indy Eleven.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Koke Vegas

