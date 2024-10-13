NCFC Comeback Falls Short in Hartford

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, CT - North Carolina FC narrowly fell to Hartford Athletic, 4-3, on Saturday evening at Trinity Health Stadium, with the team's comeback coming up short.

NCFC remains above the playoff line in eighth place following the loss, but both ninth-place Birmingham Legion and 10th-place Loudoun United play on Sunday and can jump NCFC in the standings.

NCFC trailed 4-0 with less than half an hour to play, but came storming back to come within a goal of salvaging a point. Evan Conway started the comeback with his 11th goal of the season in the 74'.

Rodrigo Da Costa kept the effort going in the 83' and Justin Malou put NCFC within one goal in stoppage time, but the effort fell just short. Mikey Maldonado picked up assists on each of the final two goals.

Match Notes:

Evan Conway scored his team-leading 11th goal in the 74'.

Box Score:

Score:

NCFC: 3

HFD: 4

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 74' (J. Hayes), R. Da Costa - 83' (M. Maldonado), J. Malou - 90' + 1' (M. Maldonado)

HFD: D. Barrera - 10' (M. Hairston), D. Barrera - 33' (M. Hairston), B. Makangila - 56' (D. Barrera), M. Dieng - 63' (M. Ngalina)

Cautions:

NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 85'

HFD: J. Farrell - 89', R. Ribeiro - 90' + 4'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

HFD: -

