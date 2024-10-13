Loudoun United FC secure one point on the road against Rhode Island in a rainy match at Beirne Stadium

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Loudoun United's record moves to 11-12-9 following a 0-0 tie against Rhode Island FC on the road. Loudoun started slow in the first half, only recording two shots in the first 45 minutes of play at Beirne Stadium. Rhode Island's best chance in the first half came in the 24th minute of play off a header from Marc Ybarra which was saved comfortably by the Loudoun goalkeeper. Loudoun's only real chance in the first half came from a Keegan Tingey shot inside the 18-yard box that never found its way on frame.

After a slow first half, the teams had plenty of back-and-forth in the second half. Loudoun picked up the pace on the offensive side of the ball with three huge chances at finding the back of the net. The first chance came in the 56th minute off a Zach Ryan header that nearly found the top corner of the Rhode Island goal but was saved by keeper Koke Vegas. Just minutes later, Loudoun's Jacob Erlandson put a diving header from a corner kick off the left post and out of play. The last big chance for the Red-And-White came in the 92nd minute when Keegan Tingey blasted a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box at the near post, but once again Koke Vegas was there to make the save. Rhode Island continued to pepper the Loudoun defense with shots, but only two ended up on target and Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux saved both, giving him his 10th clean sheet on the season.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on splitting the points with Rhode Island:

"We defended very well; we just need more quality, execution, and aggressiveness in the final third of the field. Now we are all focused on Pittsburgh."

Captain Zach Ryan on the thought processes going into the last two matches:

"We know what changes and adjustments we need to make, as a front three and front four we need to figure out how to score more goals. That is what will get us over the playoff line."

Team News

This was the 50th appearance in the Red-And-White for Hugo Fauroux, Kalil ElMedkhar, and Yanis Leerman.

Hugo Fauroux recorded his 10th clean sheet on the season.

